Composed by Hallie G. Turner

Michael Doti started the show with a breaking news segment where former president Donald Trump asked for a temporary halt in the release of White House records to lawmakers who are investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

US archivist David Ferriero was scheduled to start presenting the documents at 6 p.m. according to Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall. Trump tried suing both the House Committee and National Archives organization back in mid-October to halt the release of the records. Back on Tuesday night, Chuktan ruled against Trump on the notion that he might be abusing his executive power. Less than an hour after the ruling Trump filed a notice of appeal to the DC circuit.

Kenzie followed up with a report on local news concerning the American Southern Rock music at Georgia Theatre on Thursday night where The Cadillac Three would be performing. The trio is based in Nashville and Athens is its first stop on tour.

The group has over a million monthly listeners with the song “Take Me To The Bottom” being its number one hit with over 10 million streams.

Sydney gave an update on potential travel destinations for the holidays. Travel and Leisure released its annual ranking of the top 10 festive hotels in the U.S. to spend the holidays at and one Georgia resort made the cut.

The Sea Island Resort, located on the Georgia coast just 85 miles south of Savannah, is known for its luxurious accommodations designed to fit every need. The resort is perfect for a summer getaway or a cozy Christmas adventure.

The resorts festivities begin on Dec. 22 and last until the 26.

Cate reported on a new program “Ride Smart” that UGA recently announced. It is a partnership with Lyft set to provide a nightly rideshare service for students. It will start running in the next few weeks.

Ride Smart will run seven days a week from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and offer a discounted ride to any current UGA student to or from any destination throughout the greater Athens-Clarke County community.

The ride is required to originate or end within the Athens campus, which includes one block north of the Arch in downtown Athens.

Designated participants can purchase rides in a Lyft vehicle for use any night of the week and half of the cost or up to $5 will be paid for by UGA.

Ride Smart is an initiative part of the $8.5 million investment being made over the next three years to upgrade campus safety in Athens.

Michael gave insight into Veterans Day. The federal holiday honors the anniversary of when Allied and German forces agreed to stop fighting in World War I at the famous time of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month back in 1918.

Most businesses will not only remain open, but also offer discounts to active military personnel. Many restaurants will be offering free food to veterans, including IHOP, Wendy’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee’s and more.

Grocery stores are offering discounts for shopping veterans. Hy-Vee leads the way with a 15% discount on groceries, while Publix and Food Lion are offering a 10% discount.

Kenzie circled back to report on the Kyle Rittenhouse trials where a 17-year-old who fatally shot two men and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The trial took a turn when Rittenhouse took the stand for the first and broke down in tears which led to the judge calling for a break so he could collect himself.

The prosecutor Assistant District attorney Thomas Binger quizzed Rittenhouse on his decision to remain silent after the shooting but before the trial which led to the judge sending the jury out of the room.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felony counts and has plead not guilty to all of them saying he acted in self- defense.

Sydney Hood gave a story on a UGA linebacker Adam Anderson as he has been arrested and charged with rape.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution report included that Anderson’s lawyer, the senior linebacker from Rome, GA surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday night. At this time, there is no bond set.

Anderson’s arrest comes nearly two weeks after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department opened an investigation after a 21-year-old woman accused him of rape.

Anderson’s lawyer told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution in an email statement that, “Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Mary Ryan gave the latest insight on a UGA’s theatre is performing “Rent” on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. as well as on the 14 at 2:30 p.m. as a part of UGA’s Art Festival spotlight.

“Rent” follows a group of artists in lower Manhattan’s East Village as they struggle with their careers and relationships during the AIDS and HIV epidemic.

The play will be performed at the Fine Arts Theatre and tickets are available on ugatheatre.com

As the show neared the end, Cate gave the latest news in entertainment where People Magazine has crowned their 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.

This year’s winner was 52-year-old father of two Paul Rudd, most famous for his lead roles in Marvel’s “Ant Man” films, “This is 40” and “Clueless.”

He joins past 32 winners including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Channing Tatum and Chris Hemsworth. People Magazine staff spend most of the year planning for this reveal and the cover star has a photoshoot and interview to celebrate their win.

Michael closed out the show with the sports power minute. UGA headed to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday. Georgia has beaten Tennessee four straight times.

It was the first home game for the Vols since the game against Ole Miss which probed an investigation after the entire student section was kicked out of the game after throwing debris onto the field. As Sydney aforementioned, Georgia’s defense took a hit yesterday as Adam Anderson officially turned himself in yesterday and he received a felony charge of rape.

He was a projected first round pick in the upcoming draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay. Expect someone like Channing Tandall to step up in his absence.

The Georgia women’s basketball kicked off their season tonight at 7 on Thursday against Gardiner Webb. The Lady Bulldogs exceeded expectations last season, coming close to their first SEC championship since 2001, and eventually getting eliminated in the Round of 32 against Oregon.

This warranted head coach Joni Taylor getting a four-year extension on her contract. The dynamic duo of Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison are returning for their extra year of eligibility and are expected to be the leaders for the team.