Name: Bing Bishop

DJ name: DJ Boogie Bing

Year at UGA: Rising Senior

Major/minor: Finance/International Business co-major

From: Houston, Texas

When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2017

Staffs involved in:

Music

Why did you join WUOG?

To share in the beautiful experience of good music and good people.

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

Filmmaking (A Fatal Fame!)

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

My friends commenting in the comment section of the livestream

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?

The coolest bands in the world all got their start on college radio.

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

Heavy metal

What’s your hidden talent?

I can make a clover shape with my tongue

What’s your theme song?

Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride

Tell us a fun fact:

“Pinhead” from Clive Barker’s Hellraiser (or his series of novels) is not actually called “Pinhead”. Barker instead referred to him as “Priest” or, even in the credits of the original 1987 film, “Lead Cenobite”. “Pinhead” was just something that caught on from among the make-up department crew. Barker (and I, personally) think “Pinhead” is too simple for such an “exquisitely empty” character (quote from 1996 Hellraiser: Bloodline). There are also 14 quote marks in this passage.

Link to spotify playlist: