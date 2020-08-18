Name: Masato Webb

DJ name: DJ Otterslide

Year at UGA: Junior

Major/minor: Management Information Systems with a Sustainability Certificate

From: Nakano-ku, Tokyo, Japan

When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2017

Staffs involved in:

Music

Why did you join WUOG?

I joined WUOG because I’ve always had a passion for music and I wanted to further explore my own personal tastes and become involved in the university radio station community

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

Habitat for Humanity, Athens-area DSA, Taido Karate (president and co-founder of the Taido club here at UGA), canoe tripping, and competitively running

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

Interviewing the members of the Athens-area DSA on my talk show with my fellow cohosts!

Describe the specialty show that you host.

Over the last three years I have hosted the Asian Equation, the Discourse Docket, Yeoboseyo! and Dirty Talk. Of all of these my favorites are absolutely the Asian Equation and the Discourse Docket as they have given me a platform to explore unique ideas and political issues through a progressive lens.

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

A lot of Winona Oak

What’s your hidden talent?

I can flip my eyelids (gross, I know)

What’s your theme song?

Old Man – Neil Young (all my friends think I act like an old man)

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?

BLC. Hands down.

Favorite Athens study spot?

1000 Faces!

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

Kamesennin aka Master Roshi

Tell us a fun fact:

I’m a second degree Taido martial artist and I run the Taido club here at UGA!

Link to spotify playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Z57ALogVDTMBFLnou0ASk?si=FUqA5ApGSO2azMTZNRr0Pw