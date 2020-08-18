Name: Masato Webb
DJ name: DJ Otterslide
Year at UGA: Junior
Major/minor: Management Information Systems with a Sustainability Certificate
From: Nakano-ku, Tokyo, Japan
When did you join WUOG?
Fall 2017
Staffs involved in:
Music
Why did you join WUOG?
I joined WUOG because I’ve always had a passion for music and I wanted to further explore my own personal tastes and become involved in the university radio station community
What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
Habitat for Humanity, Athens-area DSA, Taido Karate (president and co-founder of the Taido club here at UGA), canoe tripping, and competitively running
What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
Interviewing the members of the Athens-area DSA on my talk show with my fellow cohosts!
Describe the specialty show that you host.
Over the last three years I have hosted the Asian Equation, the Discourse Docket, Yeoboseyo! and Dirty Talk. Of all of these my favorites are absolutely the Asian Equation and the Discourse Docket as they have given me a platform to explore unique ideas and political issues through a progressive lens.
What have you been listening to in quarantine?
A lot of Winona Oak
What’s your hidden talent?
I can flip my eyelids (gross, I know)
What’s your theme song?
Old Man – Neil Young (all my friends think I act like an old man)
If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?
BLC. Hands down.
Favorite Athens study spot?
1000 Faces!
Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
Kamesennin aka Master Roshi
Tell us a fun fact:
I’m a second degree Taido martial artist and I run the Taido club here at UGA!
Link to spotify playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Z57ALogVDTMBFLnou0ASk?si=FUqA5ApGSO2azMTZNRr0Pw