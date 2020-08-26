Name: Denver Williams
DJ name: DJ Baby Scoop
Year at UGA: 5
Major/minor: Environmental Engineering major, Spanish minor
From: Peachtree City, GA
When did you join WUOG?
2016
Staffs involved in:
Music
Why did you join WUOG?
to make friends 🙂
What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
guitar, super smash bros, headbanging alone in my room
What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
winning best specialty show (Dead Air)
What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?
do it! what’s the worst that could happen? also, don’t neglect the heavy music
Describe the specialty show that you host.
Dead Air— WUOG’s home for extreme/heavy metal… death, black, what have you. Founded spring 2018 and inspiring wretched grimaces all over to this very day.
What have you been listening to in quarantine?
The Eternal Resonance by Sweven. Progressive death metal that’s not afraid of a good clean section. Also anything released on I, Voidhanger Records
Give yourself a WUOG superlative:
Most likely to read youtube comments over air
What’s your theme song?
Viðrar vel til loftárása by Sigur Rós
If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?
sci li bean bag fort
Favorite Athens study spot?
Walker’s
Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
The friends I made along the way
Tell us a fun fact:
approximately 25% of earth’s biomass is fungal ~~ mostly living underground
Link to spotify playlist: