Name: Denver Williams

DJ name: DJ Baby Scoop

Year at UGA: 5

Major/minor: Environmental Engineering major, Spanish minor

From: Peachtree City, GA

When did you join WUOG?

2016

Staffs involved in:

Music

Why did you join WUOG?

to make friends 🙂

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

guitar, super smash bros, headbanging alone in my room

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

winning best specialty show (Dead Air)

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?

do it! what’s the worst that could happen? also, don’t neglect the heavy music

Describe the specialty show that you host.

Dead Air— WUOG’s home for extreme/heavy metal… death, black, what have you. Founded spring 2018 and inspiring wretched grimaces all over to this very day.

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

The Eternal Resonance by Sweven. Progressive death metal that’s not afraid of a good clean section. Also anything released on I, Voidhanger Records

Give yourself a WUOG superlative:

Most likely to read youtube comments over air

What’s your theme song?

Viðrar vel til loftárása by Sigur Rós

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?

sci li bean bag fort

Favorite Athens study spot?

Walker’s

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

The friends I made along the way

Tell us a fun fact:

approximately 25% of earth’s biomass is fungal ~~ mostly living underground

Link to spotify playlist: