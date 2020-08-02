Name: Drew Gebhardt

DJ name: DJ Wumberlog

Year at UGA: 1st year

Major/minor: Intended media studies major

From: McDonough, GA

When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2019

Staffs involved in:

Music

Why did you join WUOG?

I was looking for a place to make friends and pursue something I was passionate about.

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

Outside of WUOG I can be found playing guitar and making everyone around me laugh to no end

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

The Halloween show where Music Director Will Morris rocked out on the drums for a solid 45 minutes dressed as Cher.

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?

Jump right in, everyone is so inviting and kind, it’s so easy to make friends

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

Buena Vista Social Club, Bright Eyes, Brian Eno

Give yourself a WUOG superlative:

E-est boy

What’s your hidden talent?

Never having all of my nails painted at once

What’s your theme song?

Love My Way by the Psychedelic Furs

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?

Ms. Sandra’s arms

Favorite Athens study spot?

Giant stone bowls behind the MLC

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

Business Cat

Tell us a fun fact:

Some cats are allergic to people

Link to spotify playlist:

Apple music