Name: Drew Gebhardt
DJ name: DJ Wumberlog
Year at UGA: 1st year
Major/minor: Intended media studies major
From: McDonough, GA
When did you join WUOG?
Fall 2019
Staffs involved in:
Music
Why did you join WUOG?
I was looking for a place to make friends and pursue something I was passionate about.
What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
Outside of WUOG I can be found playing guitar and making everyone around me laugh to no end
What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
The Halloween show where Music Director Will Morris rocked out on the drums for a solid 45 minutes dressed as Cher.
What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?
Jump right in, everyone is so inviting and kind, it’s so easy to make friends
What have you been listening to in quarantine?
Buena Vista Social Club, Bright Eyes, Brian Eno
Give yourself a WUOG superlative:
E-est boy
What’s your hidden talent?
Never having all of my nails painted at once
What’s your theme song?
Love My Way by the Psychedelic Furs
If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?
Ms. Sandra’s arms
Favorite Athens study spot?
Giant stone bowls behind the MLC
Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
Business Cat
Tell us a fun fact:
Some cats are allergic to people
Link to spotify playlist:
Apple music