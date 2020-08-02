Name: Santiago Arbelaez
DJ name: DJ Wet Blanket
Year at UGA: freshman
Major/minor: Intended Photography major
From: Gainesville, GA
When did you join WUOG?
Fall 2019
Staffs involved in:
Music
Why did you join WUOG?
I love music and I also wanted to make friends lol
What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
I love playing guitar and taking pictures of my friends and eating chicken and playing batman games
What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
My first graveyard shift being alone in the booth
What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?
Please do it it’s a blast and you’ll make a bunch of friends
What have you been listening to in quarantine?
Helvetia
Give yourself a WUOG superlative:
Skinniest legs
What’s your hidden talent?
Correctly pronouncing furniture at IKEA
What’s your theme song?
Sarah (Bonus Track) by (Sandy) Alex G
If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?
Second floor of Lamar Dodd
Favorite Athens study spot?
WUOG lobby
Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
Business cat
Tell us a fun fact:
I’m relearning the recorder right now
Link to spotify playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1rOUfdgtpJZSAYgxJVEvGb?si=mc3K2LmcSkGOIJw4svD36Q