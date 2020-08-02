Name: Santiago Arbelaez

DJ name: DJ Wet Blanket

Year at UGA: freshman

Major/minor: Intended Photography major

From: Gainesville, GA

When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2019

Staffs involved in:

Music

Why did you join WUOG?

I love music and I also wanted to make friends lol

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

I love playing guitar and taking pictures of my friends and eating chicken and playing batman games

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

My first graveyard shift being alone in the booth

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?

Please do it it’s a blast and you’ll make a bunch of friends

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

Helvetia

Give yourself a WUOG superlative:

Skinniest legs

What’s your hidden talent?

Correctly pronouncing furniture at IKEA

What’s your theme song?

Sarah (Bonus Track) by (Sandy) Alex G

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?

Second floor of Lamar Dodd

Favorite Athens study spot?

WUOG lobby

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

Business cat

Tell us a fun fact:

I’m relearning the recorder right now

Link to spotify playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1rOUfdgtpJZSAYgxJVEvGb?si=mc3K2LmcSkGOIJw4svD36Q