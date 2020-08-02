Lost your password?
Name: Santiago Arbelaez
DJ name: DJ Wet Blanket
Year at UGA: freshman
Major/minor: Intended Photography major
From: Gainesville, GA

When did you join WUOG?
Fall 2019

Staffs involved in:
Music

Why did you join WUOG?
I love music and I also wanted to make friends lol

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
I love playing guitar and taking pictures of my friends and eating chicken and playing batman games

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
My first graveyard shift being alone in the booth

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?
Please do it it’s a blast and you’ll make a bunch of friends

What have you been listening to in quarantine?
Helvetia

Give yourself a WUOG superlative:
Skinniest legs

What’s your hidden talent?
Correctly pronouncing furniture at IKEA

What’s your theme song?
Sarah (Bonus Track) by (Sandy) Alex G

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?
Second floor of Lamar Dodd

Favorite Athens study spot?
WUOG lobby

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
Business cat

Tell us a fun fact:
I’m relearning the recorder right now

Link to spotify playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1rOUfdgtpJZSAYgxJVEvGb?si=mc3K2LmcSkGOIJw4svD36Q