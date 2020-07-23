Name: Ava Castro

DJ name: DJ lil ca$tro

Year at UGA: Freshman

Major/minor: fashion merchandising major, studio art minor

From: Atlanta, GA

When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2019

Staffs involved in:

Pubs/Events

Why did you join WUOG?

To make friends, get involved in live music and events, and to try something new!

What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?

I am in the Fashion Design Student Association, where we design, create, and model outfits for a runway show! I also help as a stylist for other fashion clubs like The Agency and Rouge.

What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?

It would probably be the Skate Night for the Spring 2020 semester, because it had such a great turn out and everyone looked so good! A close second would be when I won Best Events Staffer! I felt so supported. 🙂

What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?

DO IT. You won’t regret it! This is the only chance you will have to learn this cool skill and explore all things music with people your age!

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

Conan Gray’s new album, Kid Krow, was released March 20th which was perfect timing for quarantine! I’ve also been listening to some nice *indie vibe* songs, like from The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and Vampire Weekend. And of course, Lorde is always constantly playing in my life lol

Give yourself a WUOG superlative:

Best Dressed

What’s your theme song?

Supercut by Lorde

If you could pick any spot on UGA campus to live in (no residence halls!) for a week, what would it be?

Lamar Dodd or O-House Dining Hall

Favorite Athens study spot?

Founder’s Garden

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

Portrait of Benedict Cumberbatch

Tell us a fun fact:

I directed a short film!

Link to spotify playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/19NRy5r3PPRopAMYq4BGuJ?si=0udqaDxgSVK02oHuALZ1hA