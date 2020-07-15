Name: Ava Alabiso

DJ name: DJ Scully

Major/minor: Psychology

From: Flowery Branch, GA

Staffs involved in:

Music, News, Pubs/Events

Why did you join WUOG?

Someone told me it would be a great way to make friends! turns out they were right! I’m so lucky to have such incredible friends from WUOG big ole shout out to my friends and also all the cool people who were so welcoming to me my whole time here!

What is your favorite memory from your time in WUOG?

Woah! Where to begin? Sk8 night fall 2019! The wuog drag show my freshman year (back in the good ole days when we could have off campus events), valentines day music staff 2018!

What do you want wuoggers to remember you for?

Hopefully for blasting unbearable amounts of PC music in the lobby and also how much I embarrassed myself dancing in the booth

Describe the specialty show that you host.

I hosted Boiling Point and PC explosion! I loved both because I got to hang out with my friends DJ lil baby metal fist and DJ Bean Salad!

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

RINA SAWAYAMA!! Kimya Dawson, Claws by Charli XCX, obvi Fiona Apple’s new album

Do you have plans for after you graduate?

I’m gonna study for my GRE and go to grad school to be a clinical mental health therapist

What’s your hidden talent?

I know every lyric to every lady gaga song

What’s your theme song?

Judas by Lady Gaga

Favorite Athens study spot?

North Campus lawn

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

Probably a portrait of my friend DJ Frog Legs or where my parents signed for parents weekend 🙂

Tell us a fun fact

I have a black belt!

Link to spotify playlist: