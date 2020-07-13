Name: Alyssa Hoover

DJ name: DJ Frog Legs

Major/minor: International affairs major, French and Global Health minors

From: Alpharetta, GA

Staffs involved in:

Music, Archiving

Why did you join WUOG?

I wanted to be a DJ baby

What is your favorite memory from your time in WUOG?

TC Superstar shows with my friends, all of the old people who would call into the Perfumed Garden, and WUOG’s drag show in 2017 at the Caledonia

What do you want wuoggers to remember you for?

My old man taste in music.

Describe the specialty show that you host.

I’ve done three! My first, longest, and most beloved is the Perfumed Garden, a show that spotlights psychedelic music and sunshine pop from the 1960s and 70s I hosted with Grace Garrett (DJ Goodness Gracious)

What have you been listening to in quarantine?

A strange duo of Vashti Bunyan and Outkast.

Do you have plans for after you graduate?

Currently trying to pursue a pasta making apprenticeship in Atlanta

What’s your hidden talent?

Bread making

What’s your theme song?

Bucky Done Gun – M.I.A.

Favorite Athens study spot?

Buvez

Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?

End the Wuog to Grit Pipeline

Link to spotify playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6l7nSBszfYMtgFFoFVroXE?si=51OC-f54QYe1yeHBL1lEUQ