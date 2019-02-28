Sir Babygirl’s 2019 debut album Crush on Me takes us on a silly, innocent journey through queer adolescence. Combining her sweet, playful lyrics with lush, 80’s-styled pop synth lines, New Hampshire native Kelsie Hogue makes us reminisce on our childhood days, from cheesy flirting (“Flirting with Her”) to social anxiety (“Everyone is a Bad Friend”). It’s almost as if Hogue is reflecting on her coming-of-age story.



Throughout Crush on Me, slight touches of potential inspirations such as Chvrches, Robyn, Grimes and Charli XCX can be heard. The album starts off with “Heels”: a dreamy love anthem driven by fresh, upbeat lofi sounds. In “Heels”, Hogue experiences the realm of love. She continues this sensational feeling in “Flirting with Her”, a confident, queer-inspired love song driven by gritty electric guitar chords. Towards the end, she blends some orchestral tones in there, which I think perfectly represents the emotional rollercoaster we all ride when falling in love. One moment we are stuck in a tender, dreamy daze, then the next is a full-on fireworks show, bursting inside of our hearts every time we think of that special person. Tracks like “Cheerleader” and “Haunted House” treat us with an electro-pop aesthetic that is nostalgic to high school gossip and social anxiety. “Everyone is a Bad Friend” also adds to this sudden change in mood, conveying a profound message about hiding insecurities behind a smile. This shift was impressive to me, for it realistically portrays the sensitive phases we go through as we grow. The album then ends on a high note, closing with the groovy, electronic “Pink Lite”: a track exuding blissful summer vibes, accompanied by sweet electric guitar chords intertwining with a rich, melodic pop beat, and lastly, “Crush on Me (Outro)”: A childish, light-hearted tune featuring playful vocals, in which Hogue finally embraces who she is and “crushes” on herself. And with that, our journey through her diary ends.



Overall, this album was a joy to listen to. Each song brought a fresh, blissful sound to my ears, and I swear I could not find myself getting bored with even one of her songs. Crush on Me is beautiful, nostalgic, and adventurous. One thing I know for sure, is that when I finally take that spontaneous road trip with my gal pals down a winding California road, with the all the car windows down, I’ll know what to listen to.



– Ida Dowlatpanah

<a href="http://sirbabygirl.bandcamp.com/album/crush-on-me">Crush on Me by Sir Babygirl</a>