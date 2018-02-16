Australia’s Crystal Cities play a dreamy strain of rhythmic indie rock, sounding like a lovechild of The War On Drugs and DIIV. Who’s Gonna Save Us Now is a 6-song EP where the sound ranges from upbeat and fun to slow and dreary, making use of echoing layers of instruments and full-sounding production. The opening title track, as well as closer “Binary Eyes,” are great introductions to this sound, making use of warm guitar lines and soft, wistful vocals against driving but laid-back drum parts. Other tracks have a more conventional indie approach, with “Cut Me Loose” displaying a heavy Wild Nothing influence, and “Tell Me Now” even featuring synths and funky guitar work. For those who want a dreamy vibe within the boundaries of enjoyable and accessible indie rock, Crystal Cities have the sound nailed.

– Andrew Bennett