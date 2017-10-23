Turnover, a Virginia Beach indie rock band that recently released their third album, performed on Tuesday, October 17th, at the spacious, yet intimate Hell stage at the Masquerade in Atlanta. The band mostly played from their most recent album, Good Nature, and started their set with the track “Super Natural.” A good third of the songs in the set were from Peripheral Vision, Turnover’s critically acclaimed 2015 album. Lead vocalist and guitarist Austin Getz set a personal mood for the set though banter between songs, interactions with the audience and by disclosing the meaning of his songs. The dreamy guitars and Getz’s soothing voice made this show sway-inducing. The audience received the privilege of an encore to close out the night where Turnover played “Take My Head” from Peripheral Vision.

-Jinnie Lee