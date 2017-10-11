Following their acclaimed 2014 release The Moon Rang Like a Bell, Hundred Waters maintain their unique electronic art pop on Communicating. At times Hundred Waters sound is vaguely reminiscent of The xx, from the eclectic electronic music and similar vocals. The album opens with some of the more energetic tracks, with “Particle” and “Wave to Anchor” being at home on anyone’s party playlist. “At Home & in my Head” is a an upbeat piano driven piece and a highlight of the album. “Communicating” and “Blanket Me” are both repetitive in a hauntingly beautiful way. The album varies between these danceable energetic tracks and the slower pieces at will, and pulls both off exceptionally.

-Stan Standridge