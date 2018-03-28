ATHENS, GA

After an impressive performance Tuesday evening at Foley Field the Georgia bulldogs have improved to a seven game win streak, the highest streak of the season.

The shutout against Charleston Southern avenges a walk off loss against the same opponent on March 5th.

The bullpen was the backbone of this impressive victory as a staff of five pitchers delivered pristine play as they allowed only four hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Sophomore Tony Locey got the start after an impressive outing against in Fridays win against South Carolina. Locey pitched two innings and allowed two hits and no runs before being replaced by senior Blake Cairnes. Other contributors to the success on the mound were freshman C.J. Smith, junior Adam Goodman, and sophomore Will Proctor.

Cairnes (1-0) pitched three innings, the most, to pick up the win.

The offensive burst of the evening came from switch-hitter freshman Ivan Johnson who went 3-3, registering his first career multi-hit game. Johnson also reached on a walk to safely make it to base four times and stole a base.

A majority of the Bulldogs runs came from a bottom of the third offensive explosion. Led by a leadoff double from LJ Talley, Johnson initiated the scoring by driving in Talley with a single to left-center.

Austin Biggar then drew a walk and was sent to third by single from Tucker Bradley. Both Bradley and Biggar scored the ensuing at-bat from a misplayed ball by the CSU third-baseman. Keegan McGovern followed up with an RBI double which called for the relief of CSU starting pitcher Jaret Bennett (0-3). Michael Curry then hit his fifth home run of the season to bring the Bulldogs lead to 6-0.

Curry extended his hit streak to 11 games with his home run.

For an insurance run, and the final of the game, Johnson and Biggar hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to bring the score to 7-0.

Georgia has won 12 of its last 13 games and looks to continue the winning ways as they get some SEC action in a 3-game home series against Texas A&M starting on Thursday, March 27 at Foley Field.