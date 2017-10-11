Colorado’s Sound of Ceres take an unusual approach to dream pop; instead of the conventional echoing guitars, they use layers of soft synths and keys to create an otherworldly atmosphere. On The Twin, they more freely incorporate lo-fi electronics in the form of stripped-down beats that serve as the backbone to most songs. Opener “Gemini Scenic” features a repetitive kick drum and introduces us to the ethereal female vocals present throughout the album. “The Trance” and “Io Scenic A/B” feature choppy electronic beats and swirling layers of synth, giving them a more upbeat feel. Dream pop is a perfect descriptor for Sound of Ceres‘ music; the instruments blur together into an atmospheric soup, but the songs still have enough structure to be immediately accessible.

-Andrew Bennett