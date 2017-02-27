Sunday afternoon the team defeated LSU in overtime. Both teams ended the fourth quarter 57-57. Between Pachis Roberts and Caliya Robinson, they produced 48 points for Georgia. The game ended 70-65 and earned by the Bulldogs.

Besides the excitement overtime, the Bulldogs dressed in pink from head to toe to support cancer. The cheerleaders and dancers also decked out in pink.

The adrenaline didn’t stop Sunday night either.

After a few days of practice, Thursday night the Bulldogs hosted Alabama in Athens. The game was another nail biter for Bulldogs fans.

The team ended the fourth quarter tied with Alabama 61-61. Mackenzie Engram, who was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team this week, accumulated the most points for the Bulldogs, with 19 points. With a few missed shots from Alabama, Pachis Roberts, a senior guard for the Bulldogs, sealed the game up with four back-to-back foul shots. The Bulldogs won 71-65.

With five consecutive losses in January, the Bulldogs changed their game completely around this month. Earlier this month, the team had its first overtime of the season.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the team rallied together and won 81-78 to No. 25 Tennessee. Though Georgia kept the crowd from going to watch the Falcons and Patriots. The team put on a show for Georgia fans. The game went into double overtime until the Bulldogs claimed the victory.

One more game in left for the regular season. The Bulldogs will travel to Gainesville this weekend to take on the Florida Gators.

“The thing about this team that I am so proud of is that we’ve learned from it,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Here we are sitting in that huddle in overtime and we’re confident. We’re confident in what we can do and I feel good about where we are going into the tournament.”

