I think it’s safe to say that no other human has shaped my music taste as much as Pauline Oliveros. Going beyond taste, Pauline changed the way I think about listening to music and the way I interact with sound from the moment I watched my first interview of her toward the middle of when I was in high school four or five years ago. If you’re interested in Deep Listening or Sonic Awareness theory, I would start by watching the video of her performing in the cistern and go from there. Pauline Oliveros sparked my interest in noise and noise theory and the countless amount of Organizations and Collectives she was a part of will carry her ideas and teaching so that others may gain interest in these genres as well. As a teacher, a listener, and a composer, Pauline Oliveros lived a magnificent life, may she Rest in Peace.



-Isabella Ballew