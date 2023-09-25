By Peter Bartlett

On a beautiful night in Athens, the stars for the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) came out, as the No. 1 team in the nation defeated the UAB Blazers (1-3) 49-21.

The Bulldogs had an explosive offensive attack, totaling in 581 yards, led by starting quarterback Carson Beck who threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“He’s a confident kid, he’s never lacked confidence.” Head Coach Kirby Smart said when asked about Carson’s Beck development over the past few weeks.

The victory was not without its mishaps, however, as the Bulldogs had 3 turnovers, including fumbles by Makai Mews, Dillon Bell, and an interception thrown by Gunner Stockton.

Georgia also had trouble containing the Blazers, allowing UAB to throw for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns and rush for 86 yards and a score.

Brock Bowers continued to show off his skill and prestige, making 9 receptions for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns including a 41 yard reception for a score in the second quarter.

Warren Brinson was able to intercept the ball for his first time this season late in the second quarter allowing UGA to score.

The running game for UGA continues to be carried out by committee, with 8 rushers being used by the offense, including 5 different running backs. The group was led by Daijun Edwards who rushed for 66 yards on 12 attempts including 2 scores.

The UGA program continues to suffer from injuries with notable faces like Mckenzie Milton, Ladd Mcconkey, and Javon Bullard out from today’s games. When asked about an update on the players health, Kirby Smart was unable to give clarity on the timetable of their recovery, simply saying, “only update is they weren’t able to go today.”

With this victory, Georgia extends its current home winning streak to 21. The Bulldogs go on the road for the first time this season next week, to Jordan Hare in order to face the Auburn Tigers in th Deep South Oldest Rivalry.