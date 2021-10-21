Compiled by Hallie G. Turner

Yara Manasrah started out Thursday’s show with a breaking news story surrounding former president Donald Trump’s new social media platform.

“Truth Social” was prematurely accessed by social media users just a few hours after its announcement. The app, scheduled to launch in beta for “invited guests” in November, was accessed by multiple individuals after the discovery of a publicly available link, according to Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell.

The social media platform’s announcement came after months of near-radio silence from former president Trump as a result of suspension from numerous social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Kenzie Harms gave the latest on a wreck that involved five UGA students in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Broad and Alps Road.

The investigation determined that a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 22-year-old UGA student Charles Smith III and occupied by four other students attempted to turn left into the Taco Bell driveway, but instead drove into the path of an eastbound 2013 Nissan Altima that T-boned the trailblazers passenger side.

Two student passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the car and are suffering serious injuries. The driver and other two passengers are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yara circled back to give new details surrounding the salmonella outbreak and what produce item the CDC is saying to throw out.

The CDC has released a new warning stating that whole red, white and yellow onions by ProSouce Inc. from Chihuahua, Mexico should be discarded immediately over concerns of a salmonella outbreak impacting over 37 states and 600 people.

Some symptoms of salmonella include a fever, stomach cramping, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. While most cases clear up within a few days, if you’re having severe symptoms, the CDC recommends going to a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Sydney Hood gave new updates on multiple charges against several Georgia state prison guards.

Five correction officers at a Georgia state prison were accused in two incidents in which inmates were injured last month. WTVM reported that, according to warrants, four officers at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus are accused of beating an inmate in handcuffs and standing by, leaving the man with “substantial injuries.”

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, warrants have charged officers Jeffery Wentz and Keonta Anderson with battery. Officers Quantavious Lewis and Travaris Horton were charged with felony violation of oath by a public officer.

The fifth guard involved is being charged for a separate incident that occurred on Sept. 20. WTVM reports that correction officer Lamar Holland beat an inmate to the point of him receiving visible head and finger injuries. Holland is being charged with battery.

Cate Oman reported news surrounding the Athens commissioners’ latest vote on extended parking in Athens.

Commissioners have voted to move a proposal to extend free parking in downtown Athens in response to the constant construction taking place. The project would extend free parking from its normal 30 minutes to two hours between Nov. 22 and Dec. 24.

After Christmas, when parking is free, the decks on West Washington Street, College Avenue and the Courthouse would be free for one hour until the Clayton Street Streetscape Project is substantially completed, which will not be for an indefinite period of time.

It will be put to an official vote on Nov. 2.

Michael Doti gave a report on new developments surrounding a SEC university’s fraternity.

University of Missouri police responded to a call after a freshman student was found unresponsive after a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house. According to school officials, an overconsumption of alcohol played a key role in this incident.

Bill Stackmon, Missouri’s vice chancellor for student affairs, told ABC News that criminal charges could be considered during this investigation. In a statement, Stackman said, “We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”

As a result of this party, officials and Greek student leaders have agreed to halt all fraternity activities while the investigation is ongoing. Conner Sibley, the university’s president of the Interfraternity Council Executive Board said in a statement that they agree with the university’s decision since nothing is more important than the students’ safety.

Kenzie reported on a historic naming in the national government. President Joe Biden’s administration named Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, the first-ever female four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Services Commissioned Corps on Monday.

Levine served as the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health before being nominated to be assistant secretary for health. Levine is also the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Sydney continued with news about a recent death in the Athens area.

A 59-year-old Athens man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing West Broad Street near the Alps Road intersection.

The Georgia State Patrol told the Athens Banner-Herald that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound when the pedestrian was hit.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that the name of the victim was Glenn Stevenson, who was wearing dark clothing while crossing the multiple lane highway. The Georgia State Patrol stated that Stevenson was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Stevenson’s death is the 22nd traffic fatality in Athens this year.

After the break, Cate gave the latest in entertainment news on Kanye West’s new name. The rapper’s legal name is now “Ye” with no middle or last name, after a petition to change his name for “personal reasons” was officially approved this week by a Los Angeles judge.

He has called himself the name for years on social media and even named his ninth studio album Ye. He described his definition of the word in a radio interview saying quote “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you.”

Michael wrapped up the final segment of the afternoon with the sports power minute.

Intriguing matchups include Oregon and UCLA, a potential Pac 12 Championship preview, LSU at Ole Miss, the first game for the Tigers since the news broke out regarding coach Ed Orgeron not coming back after this season, and USC at Notre Dame, always a classic when the Irish and Trojans lock horns.

Appalachian State picked up a huge upset win over number 14 Coastal Carolina. It’s the first win for the Mountaineers against a ranked opponent since defeating Michigan back in 2007.

Doti reported that Thursday evening could be a night to remember for the Atlanta Braves. Powered by four home runs, two by Eddie Rosario, Atlanta defeated the Dodgers 9-2, and took a 3-1 series lead. It was only the second win for the Braves in the last 14 games at Dodger Stadium. They would have to do it again tonight in order to close out the series.

If Atlanta doesn’t lose 3 games in a row again, it will be its first World Series trip since 1999. Max Fried will obtain the start tonight, while the Dodgers will play a bullpen game.