– By Sam Nichols

Georgia Baseball had its offense firing on all cylinders on Tuesday against Presbyterian College, launching five home runs en route to an 11-6 midweek win.

The game started with fireworks, as the first six hits of the game were solo home runs.

Georgia tallied five of those home runs in their first trip through the batting order. Connor Tate, Charlie Condon and Corey Collins all went deep in the first inning. Cole Wagner and Mason LaPlante followed with solo homers of their own in the second inning.

“The wind was gusting out, the ball was jumping, if you hit a fly ball, it was going out in the first four or five innings. Our guys did a really good job being aggressive the first couple times through the order,” head coach Scott Stricklin said.

Georgia left fielder Charlie Condon being mobbed on his way to the dugout after blasting a home run. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

Freshman pitcher Matthew Hoskins started on the mound for the Bulldogs, surrendering a solo home run in the first inning and exiting the game after 1.2 innings pitched.

He was followed by a crew of relievers, with Luke Wagner picking up the win to bring his record to 1-1.

Georgia will now prepare for the weekend series against rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the series 2-1 last season, with Georgia’s lone win coming at Coolray Field. The Bulldogs look to use their high-powered offense to overcome Georgia Tech.

“You always need momentum going into the weekend and this is a big one,” Stricklin said. “This is our arch rival, our in-state rival. I know this place will be excited on Friday night, we’ll have a lot of energy at Foley Field on Friday night with Jaden Woods having the ball. It will be an electric atmosphere and that’s why these guys come to Georgia, to play in a game like this.”

Georgia will throw the first pitch against Georgia Tech at Foley Field on Friday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets will play host in game two on Saturday, being played at Russ Chandler Stadium at 2:00 p.m. ET. The series will finish at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.