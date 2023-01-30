– By Clay Witt

Georgia Tennis is climbing its way back to the mountain top.

Without a title since 2008, the Bulldogs have fallen off as a powerhouse in the colligiate tennis world. However, this new 2023 class looks to end the dry spell.

After picking up the No. 1 overall recruit Ethan Quinn in last years recruiting cycle, head coach Manual Diaz and his staff have essembled quite the roster for the future.

The Bulldogs will welcome five players in the fall, including the No. 1 player in the class Alex Michelsen as well as fellow five-star and the sixth-ranked player Ignacio Buse. Five-star Davis Taylor and four stars Parker Jacques and Parker Mariencheck complete the class.

Michelsen and Buse headline the class, but other five-star Taylor is a huge in-state get for Diaz and his staff being from Atlanta.

Buse is the No. 9 ranked junior in the world, the highest of any of the recurits and is expected to play a significant role high in the order for both singles and doubles next season.

This years roster has five 5th-year seniors, so the new recruits will have plenty of space to fight for their spot in the line-up.

The team is currently ranked 17th in the nation, but Ethan Quinn started out as the No. 1 overall singles players, backed up by older talent such as Trent Bryde and Phillip Henning.

“Tremendous” was the word Diaz used to describe many of the players in this class, speaking on the players resumes and attitdues off the court he said their rankings speak for themselves and he can’t wait to get them on campus.

Only time will tell if this No. 1 class which will now lead the Bulldogs with two No. 1 overall recruits can bring a title back to Athens.