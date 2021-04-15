Complied by Hallie G. Turner.

Michael Doti began today’s segment with a report on how the European Union has decided that it will not renew the contracts of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines after this year. Both of these single shot vaccines have received some backlash after people developed blood clotting after taking them. In a report from Italy’s La Stampa newspaper.

The newspaper also reported that cities like Brussels, Belgium, would rather focus on distributing vaccines with messenger RNA technology. Both Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology. One spokesperson for the EU said that it will keep its options open for the future of the pandemic, but he also said that he wouldn’t speak on contractual issues.

Wednesday afternoon the president of the European Commission said that the EU was trying to set up a contract for almost 2 billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine. An EU official told Reuters yesterday that the commission is seeking answers from Johnson & Johnson about the surprise delays in vaccine deliveries to the EU.

Next Hallie Turner gave the latest on the local Athens crime. A man remains in serious condition this week due to injuries he obtained after he was hit by a car on Danielsville Road near the intersection of Hull Road in Athens back on Apr 5.

The Athens Banner Herald released that 34-year-old Dennie Shane Smith was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was struck by the car around 2:30 a.m.

Police stated that during the time of the accident, a 23-year-old Athens woman was in her Honda Accord driving south when her vehicle collided with Smith. The report also included that during this time Smith appeared to be walking north in the southbound lanes.

Three hours prior to this accident, the ACCPD had responded to an argument between Smith and a woman at a place on Dougherty Street close to downtown Athens. Smith gathered his things and departed from the woman’s house. No further information has been released on his current condition.

Thomas Ehlers continued with the death of 82-year-old infamous swindler Bernie Madoff. Fox News reported the investor ran a Ponzi scheme that stole from thousands of individuals in over 130 countries.

At the time of his arrest, he had stolen nearly $65 billion. Madoff was found guilty of his crimes and sentenced to 150 years in prison. A judge ordered he had to give up all property, cars and boats.

Fox News also included that Madoff swindled not only ordinary Americans, but also celebrities like Steven Spielberg, Kevin Bacon and Elie Wiesel. Natural causes are to blame for his death, although he was being treated for kidney failure.

Michael Doti then reported on Georgia’s stance on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In response to guidance from the federal government, the state of Georgia will pause its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Tuesday’s announcement was made by the Georgia Department of Public Health after federal authorities began to investigate blood clotting in a few of vaccine recipients.

The clotting occurred in six women between the ages of 18 and 48 approximately six-13 days after vaccination. Despite the unusualness, the effects were serious. The clots were found in veins that drain blood from the brain and caused low platelet levels. One woman died from the clotting and another is in critical condition in the hospital.

Georgia universities, health systems and other vaccine stations will suspend the vaccine until they hear more from the federal government. Until further notice, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available in Georgia, as the Food and Drug Administration will wait to authorize the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Hallie Turner then gave the latest in entertainment. Her report included that of Morgan Wallen and the major heat he received back in February after a video was released. According to CNN, a doorbell camera captured the singer using a racial slur and profanity.

Wallen apologized in February over the incident. CNN reported on Tuesday he posted a four-page handwritten note to his Instagram account claiming that he has used the last two months out from under the spotlight to work on himself and will not be performing at any concerts this summer.

Wallen’s letter started with a thank you to his fans and supporters then went on to read, “I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off.”

While many radio companies have removed Wallen’s music from airtime, his record sales shot through the roof after the incident. According to Billboard, “Dangerous: The Double Album spent its first 10 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200, the first album to do so consistently after its debut since 1987.”

At this time Wallen says his focus is getting back to bettering himself for his country music fans and his family.

Conner Hendricks gave the latest in international news in which President Joe Biden was expected to give a speech Wednesday announcing that all US troops will be leaving Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

There are currently 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and they are going to be leaving the country in phases starting on May 1, defying a previous peace deal the Trump administration made with the Taliban last year.

President Biden spoke before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night and all major networks are set to carry it.

Michael Doti then delivered a story where a New York parent is trying to marry their own adult child. Along with this, the parent is suing to try a change laws involving incest.

According to Fox News, the parent seeks to remain anonymous. Court papers state it’s because this is “an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant.”

The parent initially filed the claim in the Manhattan federal court on April 1 and argued, “Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality.”

In New York state, incest is considered a third-degree felony, and one guilty of it could receive up to four years in prison. Incestuous marriages are punishable by fine and as much as six months in prison.

Manhattan family and matrimonial law attorney Eric Wrubel doesn’t see a happy ending in this case. Doti included that Wrubel also argued that the whole litigation is premature since the two have not yet filed for a marriage license. On top of all of this, there are currently no reports on whether the child even wants to marry their parent.

Yara Manasrah gave an update on Japan’s controversial environmental decision where environmental activists worldwide are outraged at Japan’s recent decision to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

The released plan, according to the New York Times, describes how the water will gradually be released in about two years after it has been treated. The wastewater, stemming from the March 2011 crisis caused by an earthquake and tsunami, has been stored in a facility since the incident.

Manasrah reported that the space used in order to store the wastewater is predicted to run out by the end of next year, according to the Prime Minister during a Tuesday cabinet meeting. The Prime Minister added that the cabinet would meet again within a week to finalize details regarding the plan.

Thomas Ehlers concluded the show with the Sports Power Minute. UFC president Dana White announced a capacity crowd for UFC 264. ESPN reported that the event will happen on July 10 and will feature the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. McGregor won their first matchup in 2014 and lost their latest bout in January. The likely sellout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Atlanta Braves dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins 14-8, losing their third straight. Red-hot Ronald Acuña Jr went 1-4 scoring two runs, but starter Max Fried allowed seven earned runs off nine hits in his first loss of the season.



Atlanta United won its second straight game in CONCACAF Champions league action to advance to the quarterfinal round. Atlanta advances 2-0 on aggregate against L.D. Alajuelense, winning the second leg 1-0. Jürgen Damm scored in the 91st minute off the assist by Ezequiel Barco. The team awaits the winner of Philadelphia Union and Deportivo Saprissa, which Philadelphia leads 1-0 on aggregate.

The Georgia football team will see action this weekend for the 2021 Edition of G-Day. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus and will kick off at 2 p.m. Face coverings are required for entry until fans are seated.