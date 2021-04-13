Compiled by Caleb Kerr

Ansleigh Edwards opened our broadcast with an update on the re-opening of the Georgia Theater. The theater announced on social media Tuesday that it has scheduled its first live show.

According to The Athens Banner-Herald, Sony Music’s Nashville band LANCO is set to perform live at the venue on Sept. 16. Tickets for the concert went on sale last Friday.

The country group released their debut album “Hallelujah Nights” back in 2018. Their songs have also been featured in popular shows such as ABC’s “The Bachelor” and the Netflix series “The Ranch.”

The talent buyer for Georgia Theatre, Zero Mile Presents, also updated its website Monday announcing several dates for rescheduled concerts. Susto, a Charleston rock band, on Sept. 10, American Idol Winner Laine Hardy on Nov. 4, and Cadillac Three, a Nashville-based country rock group, on Nov. 11.

Michael Doti continued the news with a report on a Carroll County shooting in which three officers were shot. The Georgia State Patrol pulled over a Nissan driving 111 miles per hour on I-20, but the driver fled the scene.

Doti reported that as the chase pursued, the passenger pulled out a rifle and opened fire. Deputy Jay Repetto, Sergeant Rob Holloway and officer Chase Gordy were all shot during the chase, and all have been transported to the nearest hospitals.

One suspect was shot and killed by police and another was arrested and taken to Carroll County Jail.

In an announcement, Carroll County police chief Terry Langley said, “We want to send our prayers out to all the families involved, to those officers that were shot and for their speedy recovery…”

Caleb Kerr delivered an update on Pakistan’s vaccine rollout. Just recently, the middle eastern nation became one of a few countries to allow private organizations to expedite the vaccination process.

CNN reports that private vaccine centers nationwide have “caused a frenzy” as people wait for hours to receive a dose.

Critics, however, argue that the privatization of vaccinations is fueling widespread inequality. CNN reports that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine from APG Pharma costs 12,000 Pakistani Rupees, or the equivalent of 80 US dollars. In comparison, the international market price of a vaccine is currently about $20.

The Pakistani government mandates that private companies must be approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Private companies must also “only administer the vaccine on their premises and under the supervision of healthcare professionals.”

With Ramadan just days away, Pakistan prepares for another large wave of cases as families begin to gather to celebrate the Muslim holiday.

Ansleigh returned to deliver a grim update on the British monarchy. Prince Philip, the Duke Edinburgh, will be laid to rest this Saturday in a ceremony that is said to be “low key by royal standards.”

The prince and late husband of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth passed away Friday morning at the age of 99. Prince Philip was the nation’s longest-serving consort, meaning that he was the spouse of a reigning monarch, the couple were married for 73 years.

To comply with England’s COVID-19 rules, funeral attendance will be limited to 30 people. Philip’s funeral plans have been in the works for quite some time. However, they have been adapted to remove contact with the public during the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN that Harry the Duke of Sussex will be one of the people in attendance at his grandfather’s funeral. His wife, Meghan, will not be at the funeral, as doctors have advised her not to travel to the UK while pregnant.

Sarah Train continued the show with an update on auto manufacturers. LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement that would allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia without the need for President Biden to intervene.

The U.S. International Trade Commission decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

This decision could have affected companies like Ford and Volkswagen and leave them scrambling for batteries as they both try to roll out electrical vehicle models. The commission stated that SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Company for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years.

Train reported that the decision jeopardized a $2.6 billion battery factory that SK is building in Commerce, Georgia, which is said to be the largest economic development projects in state history. Georgia Senators Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock both claimed to be heavily involved in the negotiations.

Hunter Townsend continued the show with an update on the release of Lil Nas X’s newest line of sneakers. These shoes claimed to contain a drop of human blood in the soles and featured a pentagram on the tongue of the shoe.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, these shoes are actually knock off shoes created by the company MSCHF. Nike obtained a restraining order against the company and was able to settle the issue out of court. According to the WSJ, MSCHF agreed to repurchase all the sold shoes.

Nike released a statement that said it “had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes,” and that “the parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.”

The WSJ said that this issue of knock off sneakers is greater than just this incident with companies creating knock off Nikes popping up around the country.

Sarah returned with an update on the growing list of companies and events shifting out of Georgia. It was revealed today that Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their new film from Georgia over the state’s recently enacted voting law.

The film called “Emancipation” is the largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart from the state since Georgia’s state legislature passed a law that introduced stricter voter identification requirements.

Train reported that Smith and Fuqua put out a joint statement saying they felt compelled to move the production out of Georgia.

They said, “We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access. The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting.”

Hollywood’s response to the Georgia law has been closely watched because the state is a major hub of film production and boasts generous tax incentives. Many filmmakers have said they would boycott, including “Ford v. Ferrari” director James Mangold.

Kenzie Harms continued the show with a report on a Minnesota shooting. In a suburb of Minneapolis, 20-year-old Daunte Write died after police shot him during a traffic stop, sparking protests, looting and clashes with the police into Monday morning.

The shooting occurred as police were trying to take Write into custody for an outstanding warrant. Write allegedly ran from the police after they pulled him over for a traffic stop. Police said “officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but [Write] died at the scene.”

Following this incident, 100 to 200 people marched on the Brooklyn Center Police Department. John Harrington, the director of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety, said the national guard was deployed into Minneapolis and Mayor Mike Elliot imposed a curfew on Sunday in response to the situation.

Caleb returned with a report on some possible issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over the weekend, a vaccination site in Cumming, GA halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a few people felt “adverse reactions.”

FOX 5 Atlanta reports that recipients of the vaccine at the site experienced some dizziness and fainting. While these symptoms are normal in the vaccination process, the site paused vaccinations while the CDC conducted an investigation at the Cumming Fairground site.

With 425 Johnson & Johnson vaccines being distributed on last Wednesday alone, the DPH commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey said in a statement, “There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned.”

Michael wrapped up the show with your Sports Power Minute. The Georgia Baseball team won its first set in SEC play this season. It came unexpectedly against one of the top teams in college baseball, the Vanderbilt Commodores. As a team, the Bulldogs hit seven home runs and scored no less than three runs in each scoring inning, as they beat Vanderbilt 14-2.

On Saturday, the Commodores came back with a vengeance, using a four-run eighth inning to defeat Georgia 5-2. Yesterday, Georgia’s offense returned, as they built a 6-0 lead on Vanderbilt through the top of the eighth inning.

They tagged on another three runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the game and the set 9-1. Georgia returns to Foley Field tomorrow to play Georgia State at 5 p.m.

The Hawks picked up a huge win without Trae Young yesterday in Charlotte, defeating the Hornets 105-101. After trailing 101-99, Atlanta scored the final six points of the game. The Hawks have now won six out of their past seven games. They will be in Tampa Bay tomorrow to play the Toronto Raptors at 7:30.

The Braves’ four-game winning streak came to an end last night to the Phillies 7-6. In the top of the ninth inning, Didi Gregorious hit a shallow pop fly to left field, where Marcel Ozuna caught it and threw a near perfect throw to home.

Alec Bohm tagged from third and slid into home and was called safe. Multiple replays showed that Bohm’s foot barely missed home plate as he got tagged. The umpires stuck with the original call and the Braves lost the game. They will stay home for a four game set with the Miami Marlins, starting tonight.