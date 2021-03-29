Compiled by Caleb Kerr

Michael Doti opened the show with a Breaking News segment on the president’s new $4 trillion spending plan. The proposal includes a $3 trillion spending plan, along with $1 trillion dollars tax credits and other tax incentives.

This is all a part of his plan to completely remodel the country’s infrastructure. This includes rebuilding roads, bridges and water systems, lowering the country’s carbon footprint, providing free education at community colleges and pre-schools, helping women work more and an increased support for child care.

Biden said in a news conference last week that his next plan was to rebuild both the physical and technological infrastructure, in order to compete in world affairs and provide better jobs. Biden’s aides devised a plan last week to break the “Build Back Better” proposal into two parts in order to maximize its chances of getting through Congress.

Ansleigh Edwards continued the show with an update on Georgia’s fall football lineup. The question on Georgia fans mind’s this week is how realistic a George Pickens return to football will be. The star receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs suffered a torn ACL during spring practice last Tuesday.

The junior is a potential first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and was considered a top-three receiver in the SEC for the upcoming season. Coach Kirby Smart is hopeful that Pickens will play again for the team in 2021.

Smart said, “Obviously, I think there’s a chance he’s back in ‘21… We’ve had kids that had ACL injuries…The difference with George is he knows most of our offense and he’s played longer and is a little bit older.”

“I think George will embrace his role,” Smart said. “George, he loves football. He will be around our players, coaching those guys, trying to help them in any way he can. I think that is huge.”

Pickens and his father have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Michael returned to report on a former UGA professor who was recently indicted. According to Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr, Douglas Peterson was indicted on racketeering and theft by taking charges.

Peterson was a former professor in the Warnell School of Forestry, and according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Peterson was allegedly linked to 77 illegal payments linked to the sale of caviar at UGA between March 2012 and February 2018.

Peterson oversaw the group that sold the caviar made at UGA’s fishery, according to a spokesperson from the attorney general’s office. According to Carr’s office, nearly half of the earnings from caviar sales went straight to Peterson which totaled just over $208,000. Carr’s office also found out that Peterson framed his share of the earnings as “consultation services.”

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said, “Diverting proceeds meant to fund valuable research at UGA being used for personal gain is unacceptable. The GBI is committed to investigating fraud and theft cases to bring them to a successful prosecution.”

Peterson’s charges could result in either a maximum of 25 years in prison or a fine of over $724,000.

Caleb Kerr then delivered an update on the Myanmar anti-coup protests. March 27 became the bloodiest day of protests in Myanmar. CNN reports that the military junta which took control of the nation nearly two months ago killed over 100 protestors over the weekend. Innocent citizens have begun to flee to neighboring Thailand, hiding in the jungle to escape airstrikes and bombings.

As the violence ensues, more than 3,000 refugees have fled the nation through the jungle to Thailand for safety.

The Prime Minister made a statement, “We don’t want to have any influx [of refugees] into our area, but we certainly have to take human rights issues into our consideration.”

Kerr reported that other nations, such as the US and Britain, have strongly rebuked the military junta for its actions against the protestors, calling the killings “massacre,” “mass murder” and “shameful, cowardly, brutal” attacks.

For the citizens of Myanmar, sanctions and strong words do little to stop the bloodshed. Only time will tell how the global community will intervene in a military capacity.

Ansleigh came back to give us an update on the situation in the Suez Canal. As of this morning, the ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed. For the first time in seven days, the Evergreen ship has been dislodged from the canal and is now floating freely.

It was freed Monday morning after tug boats, combined with high tide, managed to dislodge the stern of the ship. Shortly after, they freed the bow as well. Rescue teams had begun trying to dig the front of the ship out since Sunday.

Many vessels were trapped by the ship, while others were forced to redirect to Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. CNN estimates that it could take months to amend the damages the stranded ship caused to the global supply chains.

Sarah Train continued the show with an update on a lawsuit against voter restrictions in Georgia. According to CBS News, the suit was filed in the federal district court in Atlanta by the Georgia NAACP just days after governor Brian Kemp signed the measure into law.

It is the first law to usher in new changes to voting procedures following the 2020 election. It most notably bans people from delivering food or drinks to people within 150 feet of a polling site, but allows for self-service water.

The groups challenging the law argue that it violates the Constitution and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting rules that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group.

However, Republicans backing the law argue that the voting overhaul will restore confidence in the integrity of Georgia elections. President Biden weighed in by urging Congress to pass legislation that would effectively counter the state level efforts from Republicans to change voting rules and said the Justice Department is “taking a look,” at the Georgia law.

Our newest reporter Kenzie Harms continued the news with a story on a new local LGBTQ act. According to The Red and Black, Athens-Clarke County is going to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Clayton Street. This rainbow crosswalk has been a topic of discussion since 2019 after a petition was sent out on Change.com.

The renovations of the streetscape began on January 25th and the mayor anticipates the crosswalk being done in late 2021 or early 2022.

Vice President & spokesperson of Athens PRIDE Cameron Harrelson wanted to make sure it is clear that this is an effort by the LGBTQ community itself, and “the commission didn’t come up with the idea, they just listened.”

Sarah Train came back to deliver an entertainment update on the Oscars. Derek Tsang’s youth drama Better Days is nominated this year for best international film and has given Hong Kong its shot at the oscar since Farewell My Concubine in 1993. However, a Hong Kong based company called TBV, which has carried the Oscars telecast since 1969, has opted not to renew the rights to the ceremony.

This follows actions taken earlier this month by Beijing media regulators to not broadcast live coverage of the Oscars ceremony and to play down their reporting of the event.

It is widely believed to be a response to the Academy nominating the short documentary Do Not Split, which explores the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and past statements made by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

Kenzie came back to deliver a story on the Election Integrity Act of 2021. President Joe Biden called it “an atrocity, un-American and sick.” The act was signed by Governor Brian Kemp whose goal is to ensure elections are secure, accessible and fair. Democrats, however, are condemning the bill and believe it increases voter suppression.

Harms reported that currently all that was required was that voters sign an application with a signature to match, but now voters will be required to provide some form of identification like a drivers license. There will also be a deadline for requesting an absentee ballot that will be 11 days before election day.

Counties will also be required to certify the results of the elections within a six day period, rather than the current 10 days. Georgia is still facing backlash due to this new law. Democrats are looking to the president to try and change the integrity act.

Caleb Kerr reappeared to give an update on the Georgia House Bill 531. In the wake of the passing of the bill, political analysts are re-examining its impact on future GOP elections.

CNN reports that this Bill, unlike previous restrictions on voting access, specifically targets the “Souls to the Polls” campaign, an organization started by Reverend Timothy McDonald to encourage black churchgoers to early vote after church on Sundays.

Kerr reported that many state officials defended the Bill’s restrictions, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which was unexpected after seeing his defense of Georgia’s voting integrity in the most recent election and his defiance against former President Trump to find more votes in November.

In earlier years, the GOP had made efforts to strengthen their voting bloc among black voters. George Bush, specifically, encouraged many bills which would benefit the black community, and the results showed, as the doubling of black GOP voters in Florida pushed him to victory for a second term as President.

Now, as the GOP blatantly takes aim at the black vote, analysts wonder if the bill will do more harm than good for the GOP elections.

Michael wrapped up the show with the Sports Power Minute. March Madness for both men and women continues to roll on to the Elite 8s. The Sweet 16 saw some entertaining games on the men’s side. On Saturday, Oregon State continued its run to the Elite 8, eliminating another Cinderella team in Loyola Chicago.

The biggest Cinderella run came to an end Saturday, as the 15th seed Oral Roberts blew a 12-point second half lead to Arkansas.

UCLA had a three point lead on Alabama with four seconds left. Alex Reese made one of the most iconic shots of the tournament, a long three-pointer to immaculately send the game to overtime. Things went the Bruins’ way in the extra 5 minutes, as they won 88-78, and became the second ever first four team to make it to the Elite 8.

On the women’s side, the NC State Wolf Pack became the first one seed to lose, as Indiana got the best of them 73-70 on Saturday. On the same day no. 2 Baylor survived no. 6 Michigan in an overtime thriller.

Yesterday, South Carolina became the only SEC team in advance to the Elite 8, defeating Georgia Tech 76-65, and the Oregon Ducks, fresh off their victory over Georgia last Wednesday, was held to just 42 points in a 60-42 loss to no. 2 Louisville. Tonight Baylor and UCONN will battle it out at 7 p.m., followed by Arizona and Indianna at 9 p.m..

After their 8 game winning streak, the Hawks have now lost 3 out of their last 4 games. Last night they fell to the Denver Nuggets 126-102. All five Denver starters scored in double figures, as well as a team high 20 points from Jamychal Green in just 14 minutes off the bench.

The Georgia Baseball team concluded their weekend set with the Texas A&M Aggies yesterday. After losing the first two games, the Bulldogs were in danger of getting swept, as they trailed 4-1 through six innings. They used a 4 run top of the 7th, and added another run in the top of the eigth to take the final game of the series 6-4. The Bulldogs make a quick trip to Clemson tomorrow to play the Tigers at 6:00 p.m.