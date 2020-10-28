Compiled by Mary Lou Masters

Sarah Train opened the show up with some breaking news. It was reported that hundreds of Trump supporters were stranded in the freezing cold for hours after Trump held his rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska last night.

Many people at the rally at the Eppley Airfield sat in long lines for hours after his Air Force One departed at 9 p.m. It was reported that many people had to walk three miles to waiting buses and others had to be taken away in ambulances.

According to dispatches from the Omaha Police department, at least 30 people including elderly and small children needed medical attention due to waiting long hours in the cold. Twenty buses were also backed up, which created jams as rally attendees had to be shuttled back to busy parking lots and exits. It was reported to be 10 degrees in Omaha with light snow Tuesday night. The Trump campaign and the President have not yet commented on the situation.

Jordan Stevenson delivered news concerning a well-known Athens bar closure. Caledonia Lounge, is closing its doors for good after being bought out by another local bar. Caledonia landlord Joey Tatum reached out to Sister Louisa’s Church Bar owner Jon McRae for an opportunity to lease it out and the process is in full effect.

Once Caledonia is shut down, McRae plans to expand Church into Caledonia’s location, utilizing its patio with hopes to host live music with a bigger venue. McRae says that this is an exciting milestone for the Church and said, “It’s not about making more money, it’s about surviving.”

Church attracts a similar crowd, centering its values around supporting the LGBTQ community and people of color, according to Mcrae, who sees this expansion as a way to increase awareness of such minorities.

Wood Smith reported on how the White House science office listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” as the top accomplishment of President Trump’s first term, even as the US has set records for new daily infections and numerous hospitals across the country are stretched to their breaking points.

According to a press release intended to highlight the administration’s science accomplishments, the Trump administration said it “has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

As of Tuesday, more than 226,000 people in the US have died from COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases is nearly 70,000, a record number that is only expected to get worse. Hospitalizations and deaths are also climbing steadily upward. According to the COVID Tracking Project, there are more than 42,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from about 30,000 just a month ago.

Public health experts say that as the fall and winter progress, the situation is going to get much worse. Former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said on CNBC Monday that the US was at a “tipping point” of exponential spread in much of the country.

Mary Lou Masters detailed that yesterday, a week before election night, Joe Biden made last ditch efforts in Warm Springs, Georgia to garner votes. According to the New York Times, the Biden campaign sought after Georgia voters “where both public and private polling indicate he can win if he assembles a coalition of staunch Democrats, Black voters, white suburban women and enough white voters in rural areas like Warm Springs to put him over the top.”

In a state like Georgia, which hasn’t voted Democratic in a presidential election since 1992, Biden thought it necessary to take a uniting approach. His rhetoric made “a let-us-come-together appeal that evoked the sort of common purpose that sustained the country during the Great Depression and World War II.”

Biden made it clear that this was necessary for the country to overcome the many crises of 2020. He believes that it is his destiny to be elected in these uncertain times and that he will be the one who helps heal this country.

Yesterday, Warm Springs was covered with Trump supporters, signs and flags, which “illustrated both the extraordinary political moment, a Democrat appealing for unity in the Republican countryside, and the calculation of a candidate on the offensive.”

Sarah Train then delivered news for Grey’s Anatomy fans. Ellen Pompeo just revealed the show Grey’s Anatomy might be coming to an end. Pompeo was featured in Variety’s Power of Women issue, and the actress discussed her time on the show and the impact Grey’s has had since its 2005 premiere.

Pompeo said, “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it.”

The show is approaching its seventeenth season and as a producer, Pompeo says she continually fights to make the show as good as it can be. However, she wants Grey’s to end before it jumps the shark, so to speak. She also revealed that her time as Meredith Grey is likely coming to a close, since this is the last year of her contract as of right now.

However, Pompeo’s co-stars Chandra Wilson and showrunner Krista Vernoff don’t see an expiration date for the show.

They told Variety magazine, “We’ve blown past so many potential endings to Grey’s Anatomy that I always assume it can go on forever.”

All three women went into detail about the impact of the show and how years of on and off screen drama between the cast and crew led to a combination of stress and exhaustion. However, they are excited for the new season, including the inclusion of COVID-19 into the new plotline. The newest, and possibly final season, of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Nov. 12 on ABC.

Jordan had the story on Typhoon Molave that hit Vietnam with destructive force earlier today killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats. Weather experts feared that this was going to be the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 20 years.

According to APNews, winds of up to 93 miles per hour killed a man by knocking him off his roof as he was trying to reinforce it. Another man was pinned to death by a fallen tree. Vietnam’s Navy has deployed rescue boats searching for the missing 26 fishermen after the typhoon sank two fishing boats. Over 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters and a state-run television network shows displaced villagers huddled in classrooms that were converted into an evacuation center.

Mary Lou then reported on the protests in Philadelphia continuing to surge in the aftermath of Walter Wallace Jr.’s death. According to the Associated Press, Wallace was shot on Monday by police after ignoring their orders to drop a knife. Police fired a total of 14 shots. He died later on in the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets.

Earlier on Monday, Wallace’s family called for an ambulance because their son was in a mental health crisis.

“His parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.”

Wallace’s mother said that one of these times, when explaining her son’s mental state, the officers laughed at them.

Last night, “about 500 people gathered in West Philadelphia park…marching to the nearby police headquarters where officers were stationed with riot shields.” The police stood with riot shields while debris was flying their way. Two officers were injured.

This morning, people were cleaning up their businesses due to last night’s damage where people broke into stores and stole merchandise. On Monday night, police made more than 90 arrests with 30 officers injured. The investigation of the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. is underway.

Wood closed out the show with more election coverage. More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half of the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project.

The tally, which shows a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in percentage terms in more than a century, is the latest sign of intense interest in the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden. It also highlights voters’ desire to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the pandemic regathers strength heading into winter.

Democrats hold a significant advantage in early voting due to their embrace of mail balloting, which Republicans have historically cast in large numbers but have shunned amid repeated attacks by Trump, who says the system is prone to widespread fraud.

Overall, Democrats hold a roughly two-to-one advantage in early voting numbers. However, Republicans in recent weeks have narrowed the gap in early in-person voting, data shows.

The high level of early voting has led Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the US Elections Project, to predict a record voter turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of those eligible to vote, the highest rate since 1908.