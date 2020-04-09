Name: Mary Farrell
DJ name: DJ BeanSalad
Year at UGA: Third year
Major/minor: linguistics and geography major, cognitive science and french minors
From: Northern Virginia
When did you join WUOG?
Freshman year (by lindsays calculations fall 2017 i think)
Staffs involved in:
Ops
Pubs/events
Community Outreach
Why did you join WUOG?
to make friends lol
What are some hobbies/extracurriculars you have outside of WUOG?
i love to cook and bake, interested in social justice and service, not much else
What’s your favorite WUOG-related memory?
there was one live in the lobby my freshman year when everyone was actually dancing in the lobby. made me realize wuog is a very special place!
What advice do you have for students thinking about joining college radio?
in all seriousness,this is a great community. it’s how i made all of my closest friends at uga
Describe the specialty shows that you host.
pc explosion: PC MUSIC, HYPERPOP, AND AVANTEPOP
the warehouse: wuog’s house show
What have you been listening to in quarantine?
lil uzi vert
Give yourself a WUOG superlative:
most likely to use a baby voice over air
Favorite Athens study spot?
reading room in the main library
Favorite piece of DJ booth wall art?
the rabbit with the now-censored phallic object
Link to spotify playlist:https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5tli3ewzobQy9tMfCxL3Wu?si=rfPfxZj4TAGzw5OvBsWMCw