On their latest album, Destroyer, fronted by Dan Bejar, doesn’t skimp on their usual idiosyncratic vocals and stream-of-thought lyricism. The expected synths are back but a bit more mature than Destroyer’s previous work, and they’re accompanied by drum tracks covering chain-clinks (track 2), clapping (10), and waltzy cymbals (7). The record showcases simplistic piano riffs throughout, and added texture is found in guitar ranging from funky (6), to a sort of scratchiness similar to War On Drugs (2), to unleashed melodies reminiscent of Elemental-era Tears for Fears. Some tracks are backed by an industrial soundscape, others by static, other by complete ambient keys and zero percussion (8).

-Reed Winckler