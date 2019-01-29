Georgia Basketball Splits against LSU and Texas, looks to finish conference play strong

By Brett Steilen

ATHENS, Ga – A full week of hoops left the Bulldogs splitting their

two matchups against LSU and Texas. Georgia currently stands with a

10-9 record, but boasts a poor 1-5 conference record.

Leading up to this week, the Bulldogs had faced stiff SEC competition

as they prepared for a showdown in Baton Rouge to take on the LSU

Tigers. In Baton Rouge Georgia faired as its record shows, an away loss

to a tough opponent that never seemed in reach as it fell 92-82 against

LSU.



Georgia took an early lead and appeared to click offensively. However,

LSU continued to match the Bulldogs point-for-point in the back part of

the first half which coincided with Georgia’s glaring defensive

deficiencies. Georgia was consistently beat in transition with LSU’s

Tremont Waters orchestrating a layup line and dunk fest for the Tigers.

Transition defense has been a weakness for the Bulldogs all season, as it

seems to be a bit of microcosm of the overall lack of focus and intensity

on the defensive end.



Heading into the second half, Georgia trailed by 12, but played well

enough offensively to stick around and keep within striking distance.

Sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds was a needed spark in the second half

and rounded out the game with 18 points, but the Bulldogs could not get

the stops when needed in the tail end of the second half. As Georgia

attempted to claw back into the game, the lack of a floor general reared

its ugly head again as it has all season. Countless times this season

turnovers and insufficient point guard play has hampered the team from

progressing forward and improving.

Another point to take note of was that coach Tom Crean played with a

12-man rotation this game. Typically, in conference games, good teams

settle with a normal rotation to get their players in rhythm, but the

Bulldogs have struggled to find the right combination all season. Much

of that indecision stems from the lack of strong point guard play.

A bright spot to the game was a strong shooting performance from

Nicholas Claxton going 3-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Also,



Freshman forward Amanze Ngumezi had a stretch of seven points in the

first half that brought the Bulldogs closer to close out the half. He

continues to develop into a strong role player for Georgia.



Final Takeaway: Playing away from home against a good LSU team

was never going to be easy, but sloppy defense prevented the Bulldogs

from ever having a chance in this one.

Moving on to the weekend game against Texas at home in Stegeman

Coliseum. On the heels of six challenging conference games, this was a

chance for Georgia to reboot heading into the teeth of conference play.

The Bulldogs piled 98 on the Longhorns in a 98-88 victory as Georgia

stepped away from SEC competition to play in the SEC/Big 12

Challenge.



Coach Tom Crean was sporting the jumpsuit in honor of Jumpsuit

January, and he and the team were feeling loose. Georgia shot the ball

incredibly well as they were 12-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Additionally, the energy in the arena was the best it’s been in years

which hopefully helped in the way of recruiting as (5-Star) SG Anthony

Edwards was in attendance courtside.



Tyree Crump made his first start in a handful of games and he sure made

his presence felt. At the 16-minute mark Nicholas Claxton picked up an

early second foul, forcing Georgia to make a defensive-minded substitution at the forward position.

Searching for offense, it was Crump

who did the damage as he was 6-for-8 from downtown including two

and-1 three pointers that built the Georgia lead early in the first half.

Following Crump’s lead were Teshaun Hightower and Turtle Jackson

who combined for 31 points themselves as the offense continued to

dominate in the early going.

Georgia posted 46 first-half points, but once again left much to be

desired on the defensive end. Coach Crean appeared to be switching in

and out of a matchup zone and a man-to-man which led to

miscommunication all over the court. Texas was feasting on the pick and

roll with Georgia switching on every screen. Often, small guards

matched up on forwards in the post with no help defense and Georgia’s

big men having to guard on the perimeter. The lack of understanding and

communication was frustrating as Texas got easy baskets and was able

to match the Bulldogs offensively in the first half.



Heading into halftime, there needed to be defensive adjustments made,

and Crean and the coaching staff did just that. Defensively in the second

half, the Bulldogs looked much more in tune and focused. Claxton came

up with a big block and they tallied 12 steals throughout the game.

The points just kept coming as it seemed shots were falling from the sky

in Stegeman that afternoon. As Texas shifted into an extended 2-3 zone

the Bulldogs moved the ball well and found open men in the high post

and around the perimeter to have their way in the half-court offense.



As the game seemed to be coming to a close, Texas put on its press

which it had flashed sparingly at the end of the first half. The press

bothered Georgia, to the tune of 26 total turnovers. Coming into the

game, both teams knew that the high pressure of Texas was going to be

an issue for the Bulldogs due to their lack of capable ball handlers.

Hightower, Jackson and Crump combined for 13 turnovers, many of

which came in the last four minutes of the game.

The turnovers led to easy baskets and extra possessions for the

Longhorns, but the excellent free throw shooting by Georgia down the

stretch prevailed in the end. The Bulldogs made all 11 of their final free-

throw attempts at the end of regulation.



Final Takeaway: A huge, energizing win for the Bulldogs as their

perimeter shooting stole the show. The 26 turnovers still highlight a

glaring absence of a point guard, but they made enough defensive

adjustments in the second half to get a win they desperately needed.



Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, Georgia will travel to Fayetteville,

Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks before returning home on Saturday

to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. These are two winnable

conference games that can potentially turn the tide on Georgia’s

postseason hopes.