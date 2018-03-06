Name: Ben Huynh

DJ Name: DJ Lobster Motel

Year: Sophomore

1. Where are you from?

Brunswick, GA/ Garden Grove, CA

2. What are you studying at UGA?

Economics and International Business

3. When did you join WUOG?

Fall 2016

4. What staffs have you been involved with during your time with the station?

Music staff/Operations staff

5. Talk about the show(s) that you host in your own words.

Other than my rotation show being a semi-clone of fresh produce, my talk show (East Side from the East) is meant to cover topics within the Asian community that are often overlooked or barely covered.

6. What is your favorite show on WUOG?

Fresh Produce

7. What have you been listening to lately?

Japanese Breakfast/Tyler The Creator/Madlib/Milo

8. What are your top five favorite albums?

Sick and Tired by Badbadnotgood and Denzel Curry

IV also by Badbadnotgood

Madvillainy by Madlib and MF Doom

Sunflower by Rex Orange County

Floss by Injury Reserve

9. What is the last song you listened to?

Everybody Wants to Love You- Japanese Breakfast

10. If you could only listen to one music genre for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Hip-Hop instrumentals you would hear on Adult Swim

11. What are some hobbies you have outside of WUOG?

Photography, Cooking, Boxing, Referring to myself as Lil booty around people that don’t know me

12. What is your favorite piece of dawg iconography?

Anything involving the arch

13. What is your favorite Classic City Spot™️?

I have to say either Clocked or 40 Watt

14. Would you rather be a pirate or a cowboy and why?

A pirate because you get a cool sword and can speak with a fake british accent

15. What is your ideal date night?

Walking in a forest, having a picnic, listening to light music

16. What is your favorite WUOG memory?

My favorite memory is being sandwiched between two beanbags and having someone accidentally sit on me

17. Coffee or tea?

Tea

18. If you were a cartoon character, who would you be?

Samurai Jack

19. If you could change something about WUOG what would it be?

Everyone in the station must learn how to use the styrofoam nunchucks.

20. If you had to give advice to give to newer WUOG members, what would you tell them?

Don’t be afraid to reach out because everyone in the station needs help one way or another.