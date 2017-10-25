Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan weave together ethereal dream-pop vocals with heavy post-punk grooves. The opener “Vienna” immediately demonstrates Maja Milner’s emotive vocals. Many of the tracks present a similar up-beat tempo, while Milner’s singing creates a sense of yearning. Track 3, “In My Dreams,” features some Hoops-esque guitar work that give the track an instrumental edge over some of the other songs. Even though many of these songs follow a similar pattern, the emotional range of Milner’s voice allows both up-beat and somber tracks to hit with the same intensity.

-Noah Walsh