For one week, starting Monday, Sept 25 at 12:00am and ending Sunday October 1 at 11:59pm, your favorite college radio station is opening up its DJ booth doors to the Athens community. For a $10/hr donation, anyone and everyone can play or say just about anything on the 90.5 FM frequency. There is no experience needed as a trained DJ will be present to assist you at all times.

This event will be benefitting the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and proceeds will be donated to help our local community.

Please read through the following document before signing up.

Sign up here! Please note your method of payment in the comment section of your sign-up submission. It contains rules and general info. Any additional questions can be directed to programming@wuog.org.