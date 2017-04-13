Pile, the alternative rock band from Boston, has just released its new album, A Hairshirt of Purpose. Aspects of the band’s sound like Matt Becker’s gritty hardcore guitar riffs, and Rick Maguire’s cool unruffled vocals provide for a deliberately unsettling yet addicting sound on this album. Songs like “Hairshirt”and “Hissing for peace” showcase the bands heavy nature through dark sounding guitar riffs and angsty sounding vocals. Other songs on the album like “Worms” and “Slippery” manage to evoke a chill vibe while remaining experimental in their structure and melody. Another highlight from this album is “Texas” which features explosive guitar riffs and tense vocals. Overall, this album is an excellent mixture of aspects of punk and alternative rock music.

-Josie Callahan