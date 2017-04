Abysma¬†is the latest solo album from glitch-pop band Baths member Will Wiesenfeld. Here, in an attempt to create a more “passive listening” experience, he abandons the twisted electronics of Baths in favor of a straight-up house sound, with atmospheric synths and electronics creating a lush and otherworldly sound. The crisp beats are sometimes reminiscent of “ambient EDM” artists like Tycho or Bonobo. The opening track “Sunspell” is a perfect introduction to the sound, with various drum samples forming infectiously groovy patterns above beautiful synth chords. Other tracks like “Laura Corporeal” feature poppier¬†keyboard riffs that intermingle with the ambient backgrounds and disembodied vocal samples, all while repetitive tech-house beats keep things anchored. This album manages to strike a perfect middle ground between throbbing club music and reflective ambient, drawing some of the best elements from both to create a sound that’s engaging yet still very atmospheric.

-Andrew Bennett