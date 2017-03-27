In the over-saturated market of the neo-psychedelia movement, it can be challenging to find a sound that balances familiarity and originality. In spite of the difficulty, Allah-Las manage to do just this with their third full-length album, Calico Review. This record continues the Los Angeles based quartet’s trend of releasing nostalgia-influenced psychedelic rock that bypasses the tropes of the genre, creating art that is simultaneously energetic and dreamy.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Spencer Dunham, the group’s bassist. He was an extremely nice guy who entertained all of my questions, elaborating on everything from the recording process of the new album to the state of development in Hollywood. You can listen to the full interview here.

Allah-Las will also be playing at the Georgia Theater on Wednesday, March 29th supported by The Babe Rainbow. This Australian psych-pop group was, according to Dunham, hand picked as accompaniment due to their fun and lively stage presence. I personally will be in attendance and can’t wait to see how both groups operate in a live setting. Tickets can be purchased through the event page or at the Georgia Theater box office.

– Will Wise