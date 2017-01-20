For one week, starting Monday, February 13 at 12:00AM and ending Sunday, February 19 at 11:59PM, your favorite college radio station is opening up its DJ booth doors to the Athens community. For a $10/hr donation, anyone and everyone can play or say just about anything on the 90.5 FM frequency. There is no experience needed as a trained DJ will be present to assist you at all times.

Please read through the following document before signing up.

Sign up here! Please note your method of payment in the comment section of your sign-up submission. It contains rules and general info. Any additional questions can be directed to programming@wuog.org.