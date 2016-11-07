The three presidential debates were supposed to assist in solidifying America’s vote, but as a milenniel, I can speak for our age bracket in saying most of us are still questioning. Less of this is to blame on the actual candidates as it is on the citizens’ violent reactions to this election season. Social media attacks, fights, and riots (oh my) constantly contribute to the sour taste left in college students’ mouths. Probably the most encouraging part of all of the insult spitting has been the candidates’ ability to poke fun at each other at this year’s Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. In the highlights from the dinner, seen here, citizens see the candidates in arguably the most human light since the beginning of a seemingly never-ending campaign season. Both candidates jab at each other’s vices throughout the election, laughing off layers of deep-seated frustration towards one another. Trying to stay optimistic, I’d like to believe the laughter was genuine. Regardless, millenials are faced with a very tough decision. We have been told all our lives that we are the future of this nation, but do the weight of our actions truly shape the future? In a way, yes. Millenials make up 31 percent of the electorate according to NPR, but hold the title of the lowest voter turnout amongst any other age group. This stems from the attitude held by an individual believing his/her vote holds no water. If everyone had this attitude, the country would find itself struggling immensely to make and real progress. What our generation is forgetting is the power one person holds. Why that’s the whole point of this polarizing election, right? One person holds the power to completely reshape American history. While our age bracket is generally struggling with who to check off on the ballot next month, we must remember that there is no “right or wrong” answer to the presidency question, despite what your friends say on Twitter.

You have to ask yourself: Should the president be elected as the best person for the job, or the best person to represent what the people want? Is there a way to have both?

Yes, some answers to these questions can be terrifying, and yes, these candidates do not make it easy on you to decide. But these aren’t your typical candidates, and we aren’t in a typical age.

We are in a rapidly changing social and societal atmosphere faced with two colorful and interesting candidates (can’t forget about good ol’ Gary Johnson), but do not take this as a time to take the backseat and watch.